Second time the charm? Rocket Lab making another attempt to catch a falling rocket

A still from Rocket Lab's livestream on May 3, 2022, when it made it's first attempt to catch a falling rocket.

If your set your alarm, you might see a helicopter catch a falling rocket on Saturday morning.

If all goes to plan, Rocket Lab will launch its “Catch Me If You Can” mission from Mahia at 6.15am (the launch will be livestreamed here).

As the Electron rocket’s first stage parachutes back to Earth, a customised Sikorsky S-92 helicopter will deploy to the capture zone at sea, approximately 160 nautical miles off Banks Peninsula.

All going well, the chopper will hook the parachute line.

This will be Rocket Lab’s second attempt at a mid-air helicopter catch.

The first (see the Twitter clip below) was on May 3.

This is what it looked like from the front seats. pic.twitter.com/AwZfuWjwQD — Peter Beck (@Peter_J_Beck) May 3, 2022

It saw the Sikorsky successfully hook the parachute line as the booster fell at 10 metres per second.

But just 40 seconds later, the pilot made the decision to release the rocket as it swung beneath the helicopter as he grew wary of instability.

The first stage was subsequently retrieved after splashing into the seas.

“The chute reinflated. It was a nice soft splashdown. We successfully recovered it from the ship and it’s now on its way back to the factory. It’s just a bit wetter than we’d hoped,” Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck told the Herald.

Beck said he backed the pilot’s decision.

“He captured it, he took the load, and the load wasn’t as we expected and simulated. He did exactly the right thing, because it was outside the strict bounds we’d established. But really, it was a nothing. It was the last 1 per cent.”

Tomorrow, Beck is hoping for a “dry” run, so to speak.

Catch Me If You Can’s second stage will carry an atmospheric satellite into orbit for Sweden’s national space agency.















