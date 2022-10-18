Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Scott Technology sharpens focus on global growth

BusinessDesk
By Ben Moore
4 mins to read
CEO John Kippenberger said that after he joined in 2020, the guiding question was "how do we scale Scott?" (Image: Scott Technology)

CEO John Kippenberger said that after he joined in 2020, the guiding question was "how do we scale Scott?" (Image: Scott Technology)

Scott Technology chief executive John Kippenberger said the decision to move away from bespoke solutions and focus on selling polished products was about figuring out the best approach to scaling the company.

One of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business