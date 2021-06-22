Scott St John to join ANZ NZ board, Tony Carter to retire

Scott St John is to join the board of ANZ New Zealand. Photo / File

Former share broking boss Scott St John is to replace Tony Carter on the board of ANZ New Zealand.

Carter has been on the board of the country's largest bank for nearly 10 years and will retire from the board in August, the bank announced today.

St John was the chief executive of First New Zealand Capital, now called Jarden, for 15 years until he resigned in 2016 to move into directorships.

St John is the current chair of Fisher & Paykel Appliances and is also a director of Fonterra and Mercury Energy.

He was Chancellor of the University of Auckland from 2017 to June 2021 and was a member

of the University Council since 2009.

Previously, St John was a member of the Capital Markets Development Taskforce, the

Financial Markets Authority Establishment Board and the Security Industry Association,

which he chaired.

St John will join ANZ NZ chair Sir John Key, Alison Gerry, Mark Verbiest, Joan Withers, ANZ Group chief executive Shayne Elliott, ANZ Group executive digital and Australia transformation Maile Carnegie, and ANZ NZ chief executive Antonia Watson on the board.