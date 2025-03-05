Government officials raised concerns about Compass and Libelle after hearing the companies were shortlisted to provide the revamped school lunch programme in September.

An email from Ministry of Education staff sent to its operations and integration leader Sean Teddy, along with previous memos detailing a litany of performance issues for both companies, was released under the Official Information Act to Health Coalition Aotearoa.

Compass and Libelle are the only businesses out of 156 suppliers to last year’s school lunch programme to have been retained for this year’s cut-price model.

The Ministry said it was “well aware of previous issues” and it had “received assurance learnings from the past had been incorporate into the approach for this new model.”

