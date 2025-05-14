The cellphone ban in schools, although imposed by the Government, has generally worked to limit distraction to academic achievement and cyber bullying. It has improved face-to-face social interaction and physical activity among students.

Many thought the cellphone ban would not work! As an educational leader for more than 20 years, I have carefully applied the “risk-to-benefit” test for social media, particularly for those under 16.

The risks and harm to young people can be extremely serious, life-changing and cause permanent harm, including countless lost hours of educational opportunity and physical activity, due to the addictive nature of social media. It has, for some, contributed to heightened anxiety and insomnia. In a school setting, our counsellors are often inundated with students dealing with the effects of the misuse of social media, including poor self-esteem and social withdrawal.

At the extreme end, it is a direct contributor to depression, self-harm and suicidal ideation. Deans in schools pick up the pieces every Monday morning from offensive or threatening social media posts over the weekend. Our already fully stretched police force spends many wasted hours responding to physical threats or sextortion via social media. Our hospitals and GPs also devote precious resources to the mental and, at times, physical fallout.

To be clear, there are benefits to the use of social media, including a fun way to interact with friends and family, developing creative ways to use technology and keeping up with the lives of others. Social media, if used properly, can be engaging, informative and life-enhancing.

It needs to be emphasised in this debate that children between 10 and 15 years of age have an increased risk in the use of social media. They often don’t have the emotional or mental maturity to cope with sustained cyber bullying and trolling, which is a challenge for adults. They frequently can’t break the cycle of searching for negative content on topics such as extreme dieting, particularly when the algorithms created by social media giants continue to serve this up to them.

These companies have demonstrated a complete absence of a moral compass and regard for the health and safety of young people. It is self-evident that parents must play a more active part in counselling and monitoring their own children in this space. Many have failed dismally in this primary task as the prime educators of their children. Others have done their level best but feel overwhelmed and in need of support.

Likewise, schools should continue the educative approach of promoting digital citizenship, but this initiative alone is not the silver bullet. There are many technical and legal difficulties with this proposal, which Australia is currently grappling with. In my view, this should not be a deterrent to proceeding with the proposal. These issues can be solved.

The risks and harm to young people under 16 from the use of social media manifestly outweighs any perceived benefits. On this basis, we need to consult and bring together experts in the field to find solutions. We owe this to our children!

To maintain the status quo is to turn a blind eye to the emotional and mental carnage social media is causing to our young, particularly those under 16. Let us protect children until they are 16 to enable them to have the maturity and social tools to handle what can be a destructive influence on them.

I support the Government’s initiative, knowing first-hand, as an experienced educational leader, the damage caused by social media. Yes, the problem is complex and needs time and expertise to find workable solutions. Let’s get on with it.

It is important that we don’t politicise this debate but rather keep the focus on what is best for the wellbeing of our most precious taonga.