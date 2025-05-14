Advertisement
School leaders deal with social media’s harm every Monday morning – Patrick Walsh

By Patrick Walsh MNZM, headmaster at Sacred Heart College, Auckland
An educational leader is backing a social media ban for under-16-year-old students. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Patrick Walsh MNZM, headmaster at Sacred Heart College, Auckland

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Educational leaders warn of social media’s harmful impact on children under 16, citing serious risks.
  • The cellphone ban in schools has reduced distractions, improved social interaction and limited cyber bullying.
  • Experts urge collaboration to find solutions, emphasising the need to protect children until age 16.

Educational leaders are trained and highly sensitised to issues which might cause harm to young children. We carefully considered, for instance, the impact of vaping, alcohol and pornography on students.

Successive Governments have failed to regulate vaping, resulting in a systemic problem for schools to deal with.

