Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Sasha Borrisenko: Supermarket reforms - is that it?

Sasha Borissenko
By
5 mins to read
While the new grocery code attempts to level the playing field between retailers and suppliers, it doesn't addresses competition among suppliers.

While the new grocery code attempts to level the playing field between retailers and suppliers, it doesn't addresses competition among suppliers.

OPINION

This month, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb launched the new grocery code of conduct in a bid to even the playing field among suppliers and supermarket retailers.

Webb said it was the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business