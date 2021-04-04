Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Sasha Borissenko: Which MPs own the most property - part 2

8 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson and PM Jacinda Ardern defend criticism from Judith Collins over bright-line test changes. Video / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and PM Jacinda Ardern defend criticism from Judith Collins over bright-line test changes. Video / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

COMMENT:

In light of the Government's recent housing announcement last week I canvassed our MPs' property interests but only managed to get through A-K of the alphabet.

With the rate of home ownership

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.