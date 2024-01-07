Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Sasha Borissenko: Returning those unwanted pressies and other consumer rights

Sasha Borissenko
By
5 mins to read
If Santa was as bad to you as Billy Bob Thornton was in the infamous Christmas movie, consumer rights legislation can be your friend.

If Santa was as bad to you as Billy Bob Thornton was in the infamous Christmas movie, consumer rights legislation can be your friend.

OPINION

The daily food-induced kip will soon be no more for people enjoying the last of their summer holidays. On the bright side, they’ll be relieved knowing it’s another year before they see that nasty

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business