Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sasha Borissenko: Report reveals details of pay and conditions for lawyers

6 minutes to read
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Sasha Borissenko
By
Sasha Borissenko

Freelance journalist who has reported extensively on the law industry

OPINION:

Amid the madness last week was a huge week for the legal profession with the release of the legal union's employment information report, and the Law Society's results to proposed changes to its complaints

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.