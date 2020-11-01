Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sasha Borissenko: Is trial by social media the new form of justice?

6 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel revealed there are at least 60 sexual assault allegations made against Wellington musicians. Video / Melissa Nightingale
NZ Herald
By: Sasha Borissenko

OPINION

Women have been taking to social media to expose alleged sexual misconduct by a group of Wellington musicians.

The phenomenon of airing experiences via social media has been dubbed "digital vigilantism" but the phrase

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.