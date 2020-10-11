Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Election 2020: Sasha Borissenko: Should we lower the voting age?

4 minutes to read

One has to question whether competency has ever been a prerequisite for voting? Photo / Bevan Conley

NZ Herald
By: Sasha Borissenko

Vote2020

OPINION:

At 16, you can work fulltime, drive a car, leave school, leave home, get married, be charged for any criminal offence, apply for a gun licence, consent to sex, and fly a plane solo,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.