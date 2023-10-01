Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Sasha Borissenko: Industry pulling the strings?

Sasha Borissenko
By
6 mins to read
Image / 123tf

Image / 123tf

With all of the election brouhaha and the country’s representatives lobbying for votes, it’s times like these when we forget who’s really driving the agenda.

“When we’re discussing things like a sugar tax, the obesity

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business