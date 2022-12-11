Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sasha Borissenko: Despite all of life’s suffering, vaccinations have become so polarising for so many

Sasha Borissenko
By
5 mins to read
Police clearing Parliament grounds of protesters and tents in March. Photo / Mike Scott

Police clearing Parliament grounds of protesters and tents in March. Photo / Mike Scott

OPINION:

Last week, Auckland High Court judge Justice Ian Gault ruled in favour of Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand which sought guardianship of six-month-old Baby W.

The baby’s parents refused to consent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business