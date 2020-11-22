Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Sasha Borissenko: All the sexual assault lawsuits awaiting Donald Trump

5 minutes to read

US President Donald Trump faces the prospect of a number of lawsuits. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By: Sasha Borissenko

OPINION:

While litigation might have a great financial and cognitive cost to many, the same can't be said for Donald Trump, where prior to his presidency he had been involved in more than 3500 legal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.