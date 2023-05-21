Global sales and demand was strong for salmon, Sanford said. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Sanford almost doubled its profit to $11.1 million in the first half to March but says profitability overall is still not at pre-Covid levels.

However, it announced an interim dividend - 6c a share - after not paying one in the previous comparable period.

The fishing company said its adjusted Earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) for the half was $26.6m, a 38.7 per cent increase on the same period last year.

Revenue of $277.6m was up 2.5 per cent.

The salmon division was particularly strong, with a 45 per cent increase in profit, while wildcatch again remained steady. Mussels continued to lag behind expectations.

Chief executive Peter Reidie said despite improvements, labour shortages and cost pressures meant Sanford had not yet returned to pre-Covid levels of profitability.

Sanford, New Zealand’s largest and oldest seafood company, said there had been encouraging growth in global sales and demand was strong across the board.

“This ranges from our highly valued scampi and salmon to more everyday products such as hoki and squid,” he said.

“We have seen record pricing in the period for all these species and more.”

Sanford’s focus in the half has been to restructure the business into three divisions: wildcatch, salmon and mussels.





Reidie said overall, there had been significant performance improvements but the company was focused on achieving more, “and on mitigating or eliminating the issues that have held back a more rapid return to desired profitability”.

Separately, Moana New Zealand and Sanford announced they had entered into a long-term arrangement involving Sanford’s North Island inshore fishery.

Subject to various conditions, including approval from the New Zealand Commerce Commission, Moana will acquire Sanford’s Annual Catch Entitlement (ACE) for much of its quota of North Island inshore species.

Moana will also take over the catching, processing and selling of fish utilising this ACE.

Inshore fisheries are those out to 12 nautical miles (22.2km) from the New Zealand coast.

Settlement is expected to occur later in 2023.