Ryman Healthcare abandons $95m Mount Martha plans, selling Australian site

4 minutes to read
The Ryman site in Mount Martha, Victoria - now for sale. Photo / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

New Zealand's largest listed retirement village owner operator has abandoned $95 million plans for a big Australian project in Victoria and is selling the site it bought last decade.

A Ryman Healthcare spokesman today confirmed

