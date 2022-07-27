Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

John Boscawen challenges Ryman Healthcare board over build rate reporting

6 minutes to read
Former Act Party president and MP John Boscawen. Photo / Natalie Slade

Former Act Party president and MP John Boscawen. Photo / Natalie Slade

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

A former MP and long-term shareholder in New Zealand's largest listed retirement business challenged the board over its reporting at today's AGM and plans to take it up with the Financial Markets Authority.

John Boscawen,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.