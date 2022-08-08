Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Countdown to earnings season puts NZ shares in limbo

3 minutes to read
Aged-care facility provider Ryman Healthcare fell 2.9 per cent to $9.26. Photo / NZME

Aged-care facility provider Ryman Healthcare fell 2.9 per cent to $9.26. Photo / NZME

BusinessDesk

New Zealand's sharemarket dragged its feet as investors keep their powder dry ahead of the upcoming earnings season.

The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 25.6 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 11,702.81. Turnover on the main

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.