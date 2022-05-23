Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Ryman heading for 'all-time record' 1000-plus build rate, shares at decade-long low

5 minutes to read
Ryman's new site in Melbourne, with the purchase announced on Friday. Photo / Ryman Healthcare

Ryman's new site in Melbourne, with the purchase announced on Friday. Photo / Ryman Healthcare

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

New Zealand's largest listed retirement business with around $11 billion of assets could set an all-time record development rate, eclipsing work streams since being founded 25 years ago.

Yet Ryman Healthcare is also trading at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.