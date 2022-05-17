Artist impression of Maersk development at Ruakura Superhub. Image / Supplied

The long-planned Ruakura Superhub continues to come to life with global shipping and logistics giant Maersk signing up to build a big coldstore facility there to serve national and international supply chains.

Maersk has signed a long-term lease of 4.5ha in the logistics hub adjacent to the 30ha Ruakura inland port near Hamilton, the first stage of which will officially open this year.

The Superhub, being developed by Tainui Group Holdings, the commercial arm of Waikato-Tainui, is part of a 490ha development, considered a project of "national significance". Spanning logistics, industrial, retail and residential development areas, it has been on the drawing board for more than 20 years after TGH spotted its potential as a future sweet spot in the economic golden triangle of Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Auckland.

Also signed up to the Superhub is Port of Tauranga, which has a joint venture with TGH to develop the inland port, PBT Express Freight for a regional distribution centre, Waitomo Group for a flagship fuel service centre, and Big Chill.

Maersk will build the 45,000sq m facility. It is scheduled to open late next year. It will include a 16,000sq m coldstore with a Greenstar 5 sustainability rating, providing storage for more than 21,000 pallets of cold chain products.

News of Maersk's plan comes as New Zealand grapples with supply chain congestion, particularly in the upper North Island.

TGH chief executive Chris Joblin said the presence of Maersk will have synergies for other significant logistics and distribution businesses, which have either confirmed a move to the Superhub or are planning to.

The Maersk build was a significant addition to the supply chain and how New Zealand connects with the world, he said.

"For more than half of all New Zealanders who live in the golden triangle of Waikato, Auckland and Bay of Plenty, it also boosts the resilience of how critical food supplies are moved around the country and around the globe."

Maersk Oceania managing director Henrik Jensen said the primary sector was a key driver of New Zealand's economic development. The new facility would cater for national and international supply chains in conjunction with Maersk's ocean network.

The facility will have advanced energy management systems, solar energy, rainwater harvesting and a low carbon policy.

It will have easy access to the Hamilton-Auckland road network and its position adjacent to the inland port meant a seamless link to the ports of Tauranga and Auckland.

When the Ruakura inland port is fully established it is expected to shift 65,000 truck journeys off the road and onto rail.

The Ruakura development includes provision for solar generation and electricity microgrids. The precinct includes a 10ha wetland and more than one million native plants in the 92ha first stage. The first 17ha of the inland port is scheduled to be officially opened as part of stage one in the third quarter of this year.

TGH is the wholly owned commercial entity of Waikato-Tainui, one of New Zealand's largest tribal groups with around 78,000 members.

TGH's portfolio spans commercial, retail and residential property, hotels, farming, fishing and forestry, infrastructure, equities and direct investment.