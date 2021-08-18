Voyager 2021 media awards
Ron Brierley: Inside the mind and crimes of a fallen knight

17 minutes to read
David Fisher
By:

Senior writer, NZ Herald

Once he was knighted for services to business. On Friday he will be sentenced for possession of child sex abuse material. David Fisher unravels the bizarre personality traits which may explain both sides of Brierley.

