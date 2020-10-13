Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Roger Partridge: New Zealand's great education decline and the future of work

7 minutes to read

In state schools, New Zealand Curriculum's extreme child-centred approach prevails. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Roger Partridge

OPINION:

The rise of automation, artificial intelligence and pressures from developing economies are threatening low-skilled and unskilled jobs. Never has the need for school leavers to be well-educated been more important than today.

Yet something

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.