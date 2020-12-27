Website of the Year
Premium
Business

Smoke and mirrors: The story of a thieving 'trader' with many names

11 minutes to read
Sam Hurley
By:

New Zealand Herald business journalist

Mum and dad investors, who had already fallen victim to a $10m Ponzi scheme, were preyed on again by an "inherently dishonest" and greedy businessman looking to line his pockets with their life savings. Sam Hurley reports on a thieving trader with many names.

Rod Richard Makatea and Rodney Crichton are the same person.

And Rodney Crichton is Rodney McCall.

For this story let's use Rodney McCall - it was the name a judge used when sentencing the man

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.