Rocket Lab's spectacular night launch - and its big plans from here

Rocket Lab's 'Without Mission A Beat' launch from Mahia at 1.41am this morning. Photo / Joseph Baxter

Rocket Lab's 25th launch from Mahia produced specular photos and video last night (see clip below).

The "'Without Mission A Beat" mission launched two satellites into orbit for Earth-imaging company BlackSky at 1.41am this morning, following weather delays at the start of its launch window.

It was the third in a series of five Rocket Lab launches for BlackSky.

Last September, the Virginia-based, NYSE-listed BlackSky said it had won a US$30 million with a US Department of Defense unit called the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to track economic activity around the world, using AI to process satellite images. The NGA supplies data to assist US policymakers to assist with everything from disaster relief to war planning. BlackSky's clients also include Nasa.

Rocket Lab recently expanded its launch capability by completing Launch Complex 2 in Virginia (which has yet to stage its first flight) and adding a second launchpad to Launch Complex 1 at Mahia.

As Russia invaded Ukraine, and the Kremlin-backed Soyuz saw its contracts with the West suspended, Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck said his company had been planning to launch one of its much larger Neuron rockets in 2024.

Now, there could be three Neuron rockets ready for launch by 2024. Each will be reusable - and could help fill the gap if the Soyuz programme remains sidelined, or the US and private firms want a fall-back option (SpaceX's Crew Dragon is also expected to help fill the breach).

Whereas Rocket Lab's Electron can carry a 300kg payload, the Neuron will be able to carry crew and up to 8 tonnes of cargo into space.

Beck said Rocket Lab already has the money to fast-track Neuron development if necessary. The new rocket is being developed by funds from the Kiwi-American company's Nasdaq listing, a $35m grant from the US military (with another US$70m in the offing), and a $69m subsidy from the US state of Virgina, which wil host the Neutron's manufacturing facility and mission control complex.

After a series of big acquisitions, Rocket Lab now has a majority of its 1100 staff in the US.

But Beck says his company will continue to launch from Mahiam and at a higher frequency with the new Pad B - none the least of which will be its Capstone launch for Nasa in May. The $14m Capstone launch will see one of Rocket Lab's Photon spacecraft ferry a micro-sat into lunar orbit for the US space agency. It's a stepping stone in Nasa's Artemis programme to return astronauts to the moon.

The firm recently said the value of its forward bookings now stands at US$545m - to a US$143m contract, announced this week, to design and manufacture 17 half-tonne satellites for North American communications network operator GlobalStar.