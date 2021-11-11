Rocket Lab will move a step closer to mid-air helicopter snatch with this evening's launch

Rocket Lab's helicopter drop-test Video / Supplied

Rocket Lab's latest launch - "Love at First Insight", scheduled for 6.30pm today - will see it move a step closer to its goal of a helicopter retrieving an Electron rocket first-stage in mid-air.

A livestream will start above around 15 minutes before the launch.

All going well, tonight will be the third time an Electron booster-stage has splashed down in the ocean.

For the first time, a helicopter will track and observe Electron's descent. The shadowing exercise is in preparation for future missions which aim to use helicopters to intercept and capture returning rocket boosters mid-air as they return to Earth under parachute.

A Rocket Lab drill in April last year saw a helicopter successfully capture a mock Electron first-stage as it fell. The Kiwi-American company has yet to set a date for testing the real thing.

Today's launch will use a new parachute system designed for a slower descent. That will make the eventual bid at a mid-air helicopter retrieval easier.

And a mid-air retrieval will minimise wear-and-tear, maximising the chances that an Electron first-stage will be launched again and Rocket Lab join SpaceX as one of only two space transportation companies with a reusable rocket.

"Love at First Insight" will carry two satellites into low Earth orbit for BlackSky - the first of a series of five missions for the NYSE-listed surveillance company (or at least a re-do of the first mission after Rocket Lab lost two BlackSky satellites with its May Electron failure).

Each launch has more frisson now that Rocket Lab is listed on the Nasdaq.

A helicopter completed a successful mid-air retrieval of a mockup Electron first-stage as it parachuted toward the ocean in April 2020. Photo / Supplied

Its shares were down 1.68 per cent today to US$14.59 (for a US$6.55 billion market cap) as the stock was caught in US markets' slide on inflation fears.

But Rocket Lab is still up strongly from its US$10.00 listing price.

An Electron being fished out of the sea after a November 2020 launch. All going well, "Love at First Insight" will be Rocket Lab's third ocean retrieval. Photo / Supplied

Despite pandemic disruption pushing Rocket Lab to a wider loss this year, investors have cheered developments including a fatter pipeline of contracts, an expansion of space systems manufacturing capacity, its US$45m acquisition of Colorado mission simulation and guidance system maker Advanced Solutions, and Rocket Lab securing US$24.35 million ($34m) in US military funding towards development of its much larger Neutron rocket.