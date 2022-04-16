Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Rob Campbell on Zen and the art of business cycle maintenance

11 minutes to read
Rob Campbell, former unionist and now company director and interim head of mega-DHB Health New Zealand. Photo / Michael Craig

Rob Campbell, former unionist and now company director and interim head of mega-DHB Health New Zealand. Photo / Michael Craig

Matt Nippert
By
Matt Nippert

Business Investigations Reporter

He was called a communist by Robert Muldoon, then went to work with plutocrats Alan Gibbs and Ron Brierley. He's been chairman of the country's largest casino, while simultaneously criticising excessive executive pay and declaring

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.