Roading contract corruption: Brian Ravening named as subcontractor involved

The fraud charge related to about $631,000 and the corruption charges to about $615,000, the SFO said. Photo / 123RF

The Serious Fraud Office says Brian Ravening is one of the subcontractors in a fraud and corruption case relating to the awarding of road maintenance contracts.

The SFO said Ravening lost name suppression after already pleading guilty in February to obtaining by deception and two charges of corruptly giving gifts to an agent.

The fraud charge related to about $631,000 and the corruption charges to about $615,000.

The SFO said Ravening was sentenced in June to 12 months home detention and made a reparation payment of $300,000.

In 2022, former Broadspectrum employee Jason Koroheke faced three charges of obtaining by deception and 12 charges of acceptance of gifts by agent.

Four subcontractors were also charged.

At the time they were named as Frederick Pou and Jeanette Pou of Coastal Roading Contractors, Richard Motilal of Engineering and Aviation Supplies, and one other who still had name suppression.

“The subcontractors submitted invoices to Broadspectrum, both real and false, which Koroheke authorised,” the SFO said today.

“Once Broadspectrum paid the subcontractors, they used this money to provide gifts to Koroheke in the form of cash, goods or services worth over $1 million.”

