Road user charges: Errors mean some EV owners can’t buy RUCs online; uptake so far revealed

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
EVs and plug-in hybrids officially lost their road user tax exemption on April 1 - but drivers were given a two-month grace period to comply with the new regime. Photo / Chris Keall

A Tesla owner told the Herald he’s been “trying to do the right thing” and register for road user charges (RUCs) before the May 31 deadline.

But for three days, he’s encountered the below error

