Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Rising rates, inflation, bite into credit demand

2 minutes to read
Household borrowing fell 33 per cent in May compared to a year earlier. Photo / 123RF

Household borrowing fell 33 per cent in May compared to a year earlier. Photo / 123RF

BusinessDesk

Falling confidence and rising inflation and interest rates are eating into disposable incomes and contributing to sharp declines in consumer, mortgage and business lending.

The latest data from credit reporting company Centrix showed all new

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.