Rising interest rates will test NZ’s financial resilience, RBNZ warns

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Some households and businesses will be challenged by rising interest rates and financial institutions should take a long-term view in supporting their customers, Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr says.

The RBNZ this morning has released its latest six monthly report on the stability of New Zealand’s financial system.

Orr said the rising global interest rates needed to curb inflation would test New Zealand’s financial resilience.

“While our financial system as a whole is resilient, some households and businesses will be challenged by the rising interest rate environment.

“It is important that financial institutions take a long-term view when supporting customers and allocating credit to the wider economy.”

High inflation has led to central banks around the world lifting cash rates which has pushed interest rates higher at a very fast rate for borrowers.

Deputy governor Christian Hawkesby said there were increasing downside risks to the global economic outlook and despite New Zealand’s high level of employment it was not immune to the risks.

“Rising household debt servicing costs and declining household wealth will put pressure on domestic spending in the near term, but we are confident that the financial system is well placed to support the economy,” Hawkesby said.

“Banks’ capital and liquidity positions are strong, and our recent stress tests have demonstrated banks’ resilience to severe economic scenarios.”

He said financial institutions would need to continue investing in their systems, governance and risk management to build their long-term resilience.

The report noted house prices in New Zealand continued to decline and had fallen 11 per cent from the November 2021 peak with larger falls in Auckland and Wellington.

“Negative equity and mortgage servicing arrears are not widespread at present, but will grow if prices continue to fall and as mortgages reprice to higher interest rates.

“Significantly higher unemployment would lead to further stresses among households, and is the biggest risk to financial stability at present.”

Rising household debt servicing costs and falling household wealth was expected to limit consumption growth over the next year while the conditions in the housing market were likely to lead to a decline in new residential construction once existing development projects were completed.

“Businesses in most industries have reduced their leverage in recent years, which will limit vulnerabilities as debt servicing costs increase and demand slows.”











