Business

Rising interest rates bite: Bank won't lengthen mortgage, distraught owner forced to sell

5 minutes to read
As house values record their biggest fall in 14 years and real estate agents see sales decrease, experts explain how the power is returning to buyers. Video / NZ Herald

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

A mortgage holder unable to foot rising interest rates pleaded with Kiwibank to extend her loan to a 30-year term so she could afford it but the bank refused - so she's forced to sell.

