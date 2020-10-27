Website of the Year

Rick Jones: Kiwi small business battlers fare better than Australia's

Small business revenue continued to grow in August despite the Auckland lockdown. Photo / Supplied

By: Rick Jones

OPINION:

Small businesses in both New Zealand and Australia are the engine rooms of their respective economies. Companies with fewer than 20 employees comprise more than 95 per cent of all businesses in this country

