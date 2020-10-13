Richard Wyeth steps down from Taupo-based Miraka

Miraka chief executive Richard Wyeth is to step down after 10 years at the helm. Photo / NZ Herald.

Richard Wyeth is stepping down as chief executive of Taupō-based milk processor Miraka after 10 years in the job.

Wyeth joined Miraka as the organisation's first employee in January, 2010.

During his tenure, the Māori-owned organisation has grown to over 140 employees, producing 240m UHT units and 35,000 tonnes of powdered milk per annum, with a turnover of more than $250m.

"Richard's leadership has enabled Miraka to grow from a small local company to become a strong competitor internationally in the dairy industry" Miraka chairman Kingi Smiler said in a statement.

The company, which is just over 20 per cent owned by Vietnam's Vinamilk, started off making whole milk powder and later branched out into ultra heat traded (UHT) milk aimed at the business to business (b2b) market.

Miraka sources milk from over 100 farms in the Central North Island region.

The company's founding shareholders include Wairarapa Moana Incorporation and Tuaropaki Trust.