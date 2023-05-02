Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Richard Prebble: Why taxing ‘the rich’ will hurt us all

By
5 mins to read
Labour is using "the wealthy" as an enemy to help it win the election, writes Richard Prebble. Photo / Supplied

Labour is using "the wealthy" as an enemy to help it win the election, writes Richard Prebble. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Unpopular governments are often tempted to find an enemy they can unite the country against. For Putin, it is Ukraine. For Labour, it is the nameless 311 richest families that Revenue Minister David Parker

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business