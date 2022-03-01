Voyager 2021 media awards
Richard Prebble: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has lessons for New Zealand

5 minutes to read
The latest five-yearly independent Defence Review, released in December, provides sobering reading. Photo / Commonwealth of Australia, Department of Defence

By Richard Prebble

OPINION:

In early December New Zealand's Secretary of Defence warned that "Russia has acted in a range of ways that challenge the international rules-based system … including using military force against … Ukraine."

"Russian activities

