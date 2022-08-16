Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: National and Labour's contrasting scandal management

5 minutes to read
Luxon has lost control of the Sam Uffindell issue, Richard Prebble argues. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Luxon has lost control of the Sam Uffindell issue, Richard Prebble argues. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Richard Prebble

OPINION:

What is it with National Party leaders destroying their own MPs' careers? Now Christopher Luxon has thrown his new MP under a bus.

I wrote last week that this election is Luxon's to lose.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.