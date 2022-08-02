Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: Issuing bogus NCEA credits cannot be the answer

5 minutes to read
It cannot be that the answer to students' failure to achieve NCEA is to lower the standard, says Richard Prebble. Photo / Supplied

It cannot be that the answer to students' failure to achieve NCEA is to lower the standard, says Richard Prebble. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Richard Prebble

OPINION:

We are witnessing the collapse of what was once the world's finest public school systems. The Qualifications Authority is proposing to issue NCEA credits to pupils who have not achieved the NCEA standard.

It

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.