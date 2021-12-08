Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: Christopher Luxon hasn't got much time to make an impression

5 minutes to read
December 7 2021 The first parliamentary showdown between Christopher Luxon's new-look National Party and Jacinda Ardern's Labour Government did not disappoint.

December 7 2021 The first parliamentary showdown between Christopher Luxon's new-look National Party and Jacinda Ardern's Labour Government did not disappoint.

By:

OPINION:

Christopher Luxon is about to find that being CEO of Air New Zealand was easier.

No one goes to the airport and then decides what airline to fly on. But 10 per cent of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.