Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: A black cloud in the blue sky Budget

5 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Richard Prebble

OPINION:

"Nothin' but blue skies do I see". The Finance Minister must have been listening to Willie Nelson. The Budget is forecasting nothing but sunny skies. Believe the forecasts and you will love the Budget.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.