New Zealand Herald business editor at large Liam Dann is releasing his first book, "BBQ Economics - How money works and why it matters". Photo / Jason Oxenham

Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s how economics becomes the engine room behind your money. Hosted by Frances Cook.

From rubbing shoulders with rich listers, to getting a free education on all things money, a business journalist’s life can be pretty interesting.

The trick is then to take all the information you’ve learned, and make it interesting for people with busy lives and possibly no interest in the business world.

Economics gets a bad rap, often referred to as “the dismal science”, famous for predicting doom and gloom.

And yet I’ve found the people behind it are often surprisingly cheerful, and can tell us a lot about what’s going on in the world.

It’s the engine that powers a lot of our personal finance decisions, if you can just get an economist to explain what they mean, in English.

So Liam Dann’s new book, promising to make economics simple enough for a chat over the BBQ, caught my eye.

Here’s what school never told you about economics.

