Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Revealed: Finance Minister Grant Robertson sought advice from Reserve Bank on introducing a bank tax

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson looked into whether the RBNZ could pay banks less interest on their settlement accounts. Photo / Greg Bowker

Finance Minister Grant Robertson looked into whether the RBNZ could pay banks less interest on their settlement accounts. Photo / Greg Bowker

It’s been revealed Finance Minister Grant Robertson sought advice from the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) on effectively introducing a bank tax, but didn’t end up pursuing the idea.

Documents released to the Herald under the Official

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business