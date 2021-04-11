Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Returning expats plan to launch instant payment app

4 minutes to read
Shane Marsh and James McEniery, co-founders of instant payment service Dosh. Photo / Supplied.

Shane Marsh and James McEniery, co-founders of instant payment service Dosh. Photo / Supplied.

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

New Zealanders have got used to scanning QR codes for Covid-19 check-ins and now two expats want to launch a service that will allow instant payment via mobile phones using QR codes or a person's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.