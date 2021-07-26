Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Retirement village chief hits back at residents' submissions calling for change

5 minutes to read
Wilkinson at the Ranfurly village in Mt Eden which his Generus Group owns. Photo / Nick Reed

Wilkinson at the Ranfurly village in Mt Eden which his Generus Group owns. Photo / Nick Reed

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

The boss of New Zealand's retirement village owner/operators' lobby group has hit out at residents' submissions calling for change, saying some are simply wrong while others don't understand the industry.

Graham Wilkinson, Retirement Village Association

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.