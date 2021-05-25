Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Retirement giants vow 'improvements' after minister, CFFC, Consumer NZ call for change

4 minutes to read
Retirement village Govt entity hits out at 'confusing contracts'. Video / Supplied

Retirement village Govt entity hits out at 'confusing contracts'. Video / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Retirement village giants have vowed "improvements" to the sector after a Government minister, a commission and Consumer NZ called for change.

Graham Wilkinson, president of the Retirement Village Association - the giants' lobby group -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.