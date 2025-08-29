Advertisement
Chasing foreign supermarkets won’t lower food prices – Bruce Cotterill

NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

The Finance Minister wants new supermarket players to enter the New Zealand market, with the aim of lowering prices through competition. Photo / 123RF

Opinion by Bruce Cotterill
Bruce Cotterill is a professional director, speaker and adviser to business leaders. He is the author of the book, The Best Leaders Don’t Shout, and host of the podcast, Leaders Getting Coffee. www.brucecotterill.com
THE FACTS

  • The Finance Minister aims to introduce new supermarket players to increase competition and lower prices.
  • The Government plans to streamline consent processes, reducing the time to build new supermarkets.
  • Critics argue the strategy may not significantly impact prices due to market size and existing efficiencies.

I sometimes wonder if our politicians put themselves in the headlines without thinking things through.

This week the supermarket industry has been back in the spotlight. Our Finance Minister is making it her business to keep it there as she attempts to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

