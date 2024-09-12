Retail spending grows for the first time in seven months

“While we are happy to see a small uplift in August compared to July, it is still worrying that year on year there is a sizeable decrease. We are certainly hoping that cuts in interest rates and a lift in consumer confidence will result in a turnaround before Christmas,” Young said.
Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac, said that although the result was good news for retailers, it was lower than expectations, with Westpac forecasting retail spending growth of 0.7% before the release.
“We expected that tax cuts would support a larger rise in spending. However, New Zealand households are yet to throw their wallets open,” Ranchhod said.
“Importantly, with the vast majority of New Zealand mortgages fixed for a period, it will still be several months before many households feel relief from falling interest rates. At the same time, the softening labour market means many households are still cautious about their spending.”
He predicts that spending will pick up over the rest of the year as households start to utilise the stimulus they have received.
ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley agreed that spending was subdued for the month, but looked to economy-wide issues as points of concern.
“The key driver for consumer spending will be the economic outlook, especially the labour market. The prospects for card spending also rely on the net migration picture and improvements in the tourism sector, which look unlikely based on recent trends,” Tuffley said.
He expects the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to further ease monetary policy in light of the small impact of the OCR cut on household spending.
Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois was disappointed with the result but was hopeful to see a boost to spending in the lead up to summer.
“While the industry is undoubtedly facing challenges, we continue to see extraordinary determination from our members. We’ve weathered tough times before, and while the trading environment remains difficult, we are prepared to face these challenges head-on and are focused on surviving until 2025 and beyond,” Bidois said.
Breaking down the data by sector, the biggest growth was in apparel spending, up 2.1% or $6.6m for August.