Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Reserve Bank’s tough talk on interest rates isn’t a game, says deputy governor Christian Hawkesby

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Reserve Bank deputy governor Christian Hawkesby says cutting the OCR is "just not an option on the table at the moment". Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank deputy governor Christian Hawkesby says cutting the OCR is "just not an option on the table at the moment". Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) deputy governor Christian Hawkesby is confident traders in financial markets believe the central bank when it says it’s willing to hike the official cash rate .

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business