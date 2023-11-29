Regardless of today's result, economists don't expect don’t Adrian Orr to soften his tone on the inflation fight. Photo / Mark Mitchell, Herald montage

The Reserve Bank makes its last interest rate call for the year today at 2pm.

While economists expect the official cash rate will remain on hold, all eyes will be on the RBNZ’s new forecasts, which should give an indication of where interest rates - and mortgage rates - are headed in 2024.

The full monetary policy statement will include new forecasts for inflation and unemployment, as well as a rate track indicating how soon we can expect the first interest rate cuts next year.

After a series of positive signs of inflation easing across the past few weeks, markets look even more optimistic, picking a rate cut as early as May and as many as three cuts through 2024.

But don’t expect RBNZ governor Adrian Orr to soften his tone on the inflation fight.

Any public admission from Orr or the Monetary Policy Committee that they are feeling optimistic about the inflation fight would only fuel market enthusiasm for cuts, effectively weakening the impact of current settings and making the job harder.

Meanwhile, there remains an outside chance the OCR will still need to be lifted one more time - Westpac economists are still picking a hike to 5.75 per cent in February.

“The question is, how much lower is it prepared to push that track?” said BNZ head of research Stephen Toplis.

“That is a quantum leap from the RBNZ’s previous forecasts of no cut until the first quarter of 2025. Our suspicion is the bank would be most comfortable with a market somewhere between where it is currently priced and what it forecast in August.”

ANZ’s Sharon Zollner said: “The RBNZ faces a comms challenge, given the market is itching to price cuts more aggressively. We therefore expect a firm tone to the policy assessment.”

Full coverage here at 2pm.