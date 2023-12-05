Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Reserve Bank’s proposed debt-to-income restrictions unlikely to have much bite - for now

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
he mortgage-free Governor of the Reserve Bank of NZ, Adrian Orr, says inflation is ‘evil’. In this extensive interview, he discusses his plan to reduce interest rates and his regrets.

The Reserve Bank (RBNZ) has hinted new mortgage lending rules it might impose on banks next year are unlikely to be too restrictive.

In April, the RBNZ gave banks a year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business