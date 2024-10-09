Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Reserve Bank pays Crown whopper $600m dividend, but there’s a catch

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr argues the benefits of money printing far outweigh the costs. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr argues the benefits of money printing far outweigh the costs. Photo / Mark Mitchell

ANALYSIS

The money-go-round between the Crown and Reserve Bank (RBNZ) has been escalating, as the cost of the central bank’s Covid-era money printing programme is realised and it builds a war chest of foreign reserves it could use in a currency crisis.

The RBNZ’s 2023/24 annual report, released on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business